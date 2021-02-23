WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Some teachers are still wondering when it'll be their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kindergarten through grade 12 teachers will start vaccinations in March, but college and university instructors were not included in the state’s new vaccine timeline.
While higher education teachers are happy educators are getting recognized, they just want to know why it couldn’t be all teachers.
Patty O'Neill, president of the AAUP chapter covering all Connecticut state university campuses, said higher education should have been included, as students are back on most campuses and in class.
"It appears there is a disconnect. Now, it is true that most of our classes are some form of online. But there are still many courses being taught by individuals that are in-person, like our laboratory courses,” O'Neill said.
The union representing the state’s 12 community colleges, the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges, shared the same concern.
The union’s president Maureen Chalmers said in a statement “There was a promise by the governor’s office and the expectation from the union and the colleges that these employees would be prioritized in the next wave of vaccinations.”
O'Neill said they plan to meet with the state down the road to get higher education up higher on the vaccination list.
"We just kind of want to know why we're being left out of that,” O'Neill said.
Not all higher education institutions took issue with the new timeline.
Post University said they'll get their shots once it's their turn.
They've been fully remote since last March.
