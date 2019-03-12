HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - To the surprise of almost no one, Connecticut was listed among the states with the highest tax rates.
In fact, the state has the second highest tax rate in 2019, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
Only Illinois's rate was higher. Pennsylvania rounded out the top three.
WalletHub released its list of 2019's tax rates by state. Here are the top 10 highest.
10 Iowa.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 12.92%
9 Ohio.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.05%
8 Rhode Island.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.21%
7 Wisconsin.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.32%
6 Kansas.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.35%
5 Nebraska.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.37%
4 New York.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.74%
3 Pennsylvania.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.78%
2 Connecticut.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 14.41%
1 Illinois.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 14.90%
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
WalletHub released its list of 2019's tax rates by state. Here are the top 10 highest.
10 Iowa.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 12.92%
9 Ohio.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.05%
8 Rhode Island.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.21%
7 Wisconsin.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.32%
6 Kansas.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.35%
5 Nebraska.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.37%
4 New York.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.74%
3 Pennsylvania.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 13.78%
2 Connecticut.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 14.41%
1 Illinois.
Effective total state & local tax rates on median U.S. household: 14.90%
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
See the top 10 states with the highest tax rates here.
With a little more than a month until the April 15 tax filing deadline, WalletHub released the results of its survey.
It looked at relative income tax obligations when compared to the average American's income. The rates were calculated for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The highlights that contributed to Connecticut's rank included:
- 50th in overall effective state and local tax rate
- 24h in income tax
- 48th in real estate tax
- 47th in vehicle property tax
- 19th in sales and excise taxes
The states with the lowest tax rates included Alaska, Delaware and Montana.
See the complete results of the survey on WalletHub's website here.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(2) comments
If there was any such thing as an honest state government, then CT should have the biggest budget surplus in the country. The only way to fix this is to first, demand fair elections in the state (STOP State sanctioned VOTER FRAUD), and second, vote out every singe one of them and go candidates who are truly for Democracy and you will soon have a budget surplus.
Somehow we are #2 in tax rates and we can't fix our budget? Tolls are the answer? Casinos weren't the answer either. Time to make some hard cuts to our budget.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.