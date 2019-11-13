NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What's being described as a highly invasive and damaging weed has been found in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station confirmed that Palmer amaranth was found in two pumpkin fields in East Windsor.
The exact location of the fields was not released.
"The weed is highly aggressive and can outcompete many crops, causing dramatic losses in yields," the CAES said. "It has also been shown to be resistant to many of the commonly used herbicides used to control weeds in crops."
It can also be toxic to livestock.
Palmer amaranth is widespread in the southern U.S.
Experiments are underway to screen the weed's Connecticut population for herbicide resistance.
Growers are encouraged to report any new cases of its presence in the state to the CAES.
Anyone who suspects Palmer amaranth on their property are asked to contact Dr. Jatinder S. Aulakh, assistant weed scientist.
He can be reached at Jatinder.Aulakh@ct.gov or by phone at 860-683-4984.
