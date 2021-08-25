BLOOMFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A heat advisory blanketed the state, high schoolers were in pads playing under the hot sun and using a lot of energy. Coaches made it a point to keep these players hydrated.
Hurl Booth III asked his son, Jansen, if he brought water with him. He always asks Jansen that before his son quarterback for the Bloomfield High team.
They scrimmaged against Hall High.
Heat related injuries were on the forefront of the minds of parents and coaches.
The CDC reports that heat illness during practices and games is the leading cause of death and disability among the 7.5 million high school athletes nationwide.
Booth III said staying hydrated is the key. You don’t want to pass out in this heat.
Johns Hopkins Medicine said coaches and parents need to look for these signs:
- Disorientation
- Dizziness
- Headaches
- Vomiting
Multiple times, in the afternoon heat, coaches called for water. Players drank and doused themselves just to stay cool.
Booth III said, “I keep about a 24 pack of water in my trunk. That’s always there for the kids.”
To prevent heat stroke, doctors said athletes should gradually expose themselves to the heat and not just go full speed at the beginning of practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.