HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several road closures will be in place both before and during the Eversource Hartford Marathon.
Hartford police warned visitors to the city that there will also be parking bans.
The road closures include portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 91, Route 2, and Route 5/15.
Their closures start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and can be read below:
Streets will also be closed in Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor at 7:30 a.m. and run through at least 2 p.m. on Saturday.
They also can be read below:
More information can be read on the Hartford Marathon Foundation's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.