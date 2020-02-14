ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Interstate 91 is open again following a crash in Rocky Hill.
The crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 91 Friday night, but police said the road was reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m.
State Police said the southbound lanes were closed between exits 25 and 24 as a result of the crash.
According to police officials the crash was minor, but debris was scattered across the roadway.
No injures have been reported.
