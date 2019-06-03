EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A four-vehicle crash on I-84 west in East Hartford left two people dead on Monday morning.
The highway reopened between Exits 51 and 56, 12 hours after the crash. The crash happened in the area of 55 and 56.
The area of Route 2 westbound to I-84 was also closed but has since reopened.
State police were called to the deadly crash just before 5:10 a.m. on Monday.
The crash involved four vehicles, including a school bus and three tractor trailers.
There was also a fully-involved fire on two of the tractor trailers and the bus at the time. The flames were able to be seen on Dept. of Transportation cameras.
“The third tractor trailer, just the rear of it caught fire, the driver was able to detach the trailer from the rest of the rig," said Sgt. Dwight Washington, Connecticut State Police.
No children were aboard the bus, troopers said. The bus was rear-ended by one of the tractor trailers.
Officials said the highway would be closed in the area of Connecticut Boulevard for an extended period of time while the investigation continued.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
For people traveling on I-84 west, take exit 56 and follow signs to Connecticut Boulevard to get back onto I-84 west or to 91 north.
The victims have not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been determined.
