BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The northbound and southbound sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport are back open Saturday afternoon after protesters shut down the area, police say.
Route 8 Northbound between Exits 2 and 4 and Southbound between Exits 3 and 2 were closed, said the state Department of Transportation.
Protests have been held across the state Saturday after the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Police say no injuries or damage was reported.
