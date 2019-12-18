HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While many of the highways may have been cleared, the side streets and sidewalks in the Hartford area were still slick on Wednesday morning.
The leftovers from Tuesday's storm, which featured snow, sleet and freezing rain, remained on many blacktop surfaces in the capital city.
Officials urged drivers and pedestrians to give themselves more time.
AAA said drivers should not only look to avoid a crash, but make sure the cold does not affect the inside of their vehicles.
It said it deals with a lot of dead batteries this time of year.
The forecast called for some cold temperatures over the next few days.
AAA recommended always having the following handy:
- Ice scrapers and a shovel.
- Blankets.
- Basic tools with reflectors, flashlights with batteries and jumper cables.
Many vehicles may still be encased in ice on Wednesday morning if they were not cleared on Tuesday.
Drivers may want to consider more time to do that.
