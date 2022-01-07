GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 was closed in two areas due to crashes on Friday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 58 and 57 in Guilford. It has since reopened.
However, the DOT said I-95 north remained closed in Stonington between exits 90 and 91.
State police say the tractor trailer rollover caused over 400 feet of damage to the guardrail.
Nobody was injured and no other vehicles were involved in Stonington.
Jackknifed tractor trailers were the cause in both cases.
"These crashes are preventable! We urge commercial drivers to reduce their speeds in these poor weather conditions," state police said.
There is no word on injuries in Guilford or a cause for either crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.