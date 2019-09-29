SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A hiker was injured following an encounter with a black bear while hiking in the woods in Southbury on Saturday.
Spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), Kristina Rozek said a 38-year-old Newtown man was taken to Danbury Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.
Rozek said DEEP Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) police were called to an incident near Lake Zoar in which the man was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
He was able to get away from the bear, which Rozek said fled into the woods.
EnCon Police and wildlife biologists searched for the animal but were unsuccessful in locating it. Traps were set up in the area.
DEEP is reminding the residents to keep their distance from bears. Never attempt to feed or attract black bears, said Rozek.
For more information on how to report black bear sightings, what do you if you encounter a black bear, and other information about the black bear population in Connecticut, visit the DEEP website.
