HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hikers across the state will celebrate Connecticut Trails Day this weekend with over 250 events.
The events are run by volunteers who are encouraging people to enjoy nature and get some exercise.
To see the full list of events,
National Trails Day was created by the American Hiking Society in 1993. It is nationwide campaign aimed to help people seek out their favorite trail.
The best photo submission will receive a copy of the Connecticut Walk Book.
To submit your photos,
