BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A couple hikers who were reported missing in Berlin on Friday afternoon have been found safe.
Police the Berlin police and fire departments confirmed that they were looking for hikers who had gotten lost on Ragged Mountain.
Around 1 p.m., officials said the hikers had been found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.