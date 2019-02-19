NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Historians in Norwich are launching a campaign to raise funds to restore a World War I cannon.
The Norwich WWI memorial committee wants to refurbish a century old relic that was captured by U.S. troops in 1918.
The “Krupp” works cannon was cast in 1904. It’s now sitting at the public works facility, but for many decades it sat in Mohegan Park.
