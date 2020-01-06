ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - A massive firefighter response was needed for a fire at a restaurant in Essex on Monday morning.
Fire officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the fire was in the building that includes the Black Seal Seafood Grille on Main Street.
See iWitness video of the flames here.
“It’s been in the family since 1945, the end of the war," said Jacquie Wolff of Essex, the property's owner.
Wolff, whom neighbors call "the mayor of Main Street" said she lives in the home she grew up in.
“My brother and my father owned a store together, which was on Main Street, called Greenberg’s," she explained. “He said 'you’ve gotta have a place to live!' So he said 'I’ll buy you the house across the way,' which he did. But it’s the property that houses the Black Seal, which at that time was [another] Restaurant.”
The building was described as a mixed-use building, so there are a handful of apartments in the building in addition to the restaurant.
“My father converted it into four, three-room apartments," Wolff said.
Essex fire chief Aron Schumacher told Eyewitness News that the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Monday. See his news conference here.
Schumacher said they found heavy fire coming from the building and needed mutual aid from surrounding towns to fight it.
The chief said everyone safely made it out of the building.
“We have a wonderful fire department in Essex, fabulous services," Wolff said. "They were in control of it and they were on top of it.”
Local area business owners rushed to the scene to make sure their buildings were not damaged.
“The buildings are so close together and this could have been so much worse," said Jim D'Alessio, owner, Alden Clothier.
The people who live in the affected apartments were temporarily displaced until the building is deemed safe.
Investigators are still looking for a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.