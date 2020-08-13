WATERBURY (WFSB) – An historic school in Waterbury announced today that no classes and no online learning will take place this year.
The Chase Collegiate Day school announced they will close and not offer learning for K-12 Students.
The school said in a statement, “Due to the global and local economic impact related to the current COVID-19 pandemic, together with other conditions that are not conducive to operating Chase Collegiate School in a financially sustainable manner, Chase Collegiate Education LLC and its Court-appointed Receiver regretfully announce the closure of the school and that there will be no classroom or online education provided for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school said administration offices will remain open to help students and families with records, transcripts and tuition returns.
Due to continued facility restrictions, the campus will stay closed. Anyone looking to contact the school should email at communications@chasemail.org, or call the school at 203-236-9500
