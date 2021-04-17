PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A Rhode Island woman was charged with OUI following a hit-and-run late Friday night.
According to State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred inside a construction pattern on Rt. 2A in Preston.
Troopers were notified that the vehicle that was at fault had fled the scene and was last seen heading towards Mohegan Sun.
Troopers and the Mohegan Sun Tribal Police were able to locate the driver, identified as a 50-year-old woman from Westerly, Rhode Island, but she fled into the women's restroom to hide when authorities approached her.
Police were able to locate the suspect without further incident.
State Police said the woman failed a field sobriety test and was subsequently placed under arrest.
She was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, evading responsibility, and following too close resulting in an accident.
Her bond was set at $5,000.
