NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run in New London that left a man with serious injuries.
Officers said it happened in the area of Shaw and Hamilton streets just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday.
They said the driver and vehicle have not been located. They were gone before police arrived. No description was provided.
The victim was brought to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, but transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269, extension 0 or by utilizing the NLPD Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411) or by clicking the “submit a tip” button on the NLPD Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.