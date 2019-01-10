WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in December.
Waterbury police said the hit-and-run happened in the area of 101 Rose Street on December 31 around 9 p.m.
A 21-year-old male victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the legs, back and head.
The car is described as a white car with dark tinted windows.
It was last seen traveling eastbound on Rose Street towards Oak Street.
The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.
