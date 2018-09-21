ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police are looking to identify the driver accused in a hit-and-run.
It happened on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hannoush Jewelers.
Police said a green Jeep Liberty struck another car in the parking lot, then left the scene.
The car should have some rear side damage.
Anyone with information should contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.