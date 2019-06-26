WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a road in Waterbury is closed while police investigate a hit-and-run.
Plank Road is closed between Scott and Harpers Ferry roads.
The hit-and-run was reported just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. It happened on a part of Plank Road that runs parallel to Interstate 84 west.
According to police, the two-vehicle crash involved a black Acura and a white Honda Accord.
The driver of the Acura was headed west on Harpers Ferry Road and crossed the center line.
The driver of the Civic tried to avoid the Acura, but both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
The driver and front passenger of the Civic were extricated and brought to local hospitals.
The Acura driver fled on foot before police arrived.
Officers used K9s to search.
As of 10 a.m., the driver was still at-large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or CrimeStoppers at 203-755-1234.
ENTIRELY TOO MANY HIT-AND-RUNS IN THIS STATE ! Those guilty should be charged with attempted murder for leaving victims to die and making no attempt to get them help.
