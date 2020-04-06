NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that happened over the weekend.
They said 31-year-old Anthony Little of New Haven was hit when he stopped his vehicle to retrieve an electronic device that had been left on the roof of his car. It had fallen into the roadway.
According to New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers and firefighters responded to Ella Grasso Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Saturday and found that Little had been hit by two vehicles.
The New Haven man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
It was later determined that one of the vehicles involved did stay on scene. Its driver cooperated.
Police used a license plate that had fallen in the road to track down the driver of the second vehicle. That driver is also now cooperating with police.
There's no word on if anyone faces charges.
Ella Grasso Boulevard near Adeline Street was blocked during the overnight hours as crews investigated.
Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
