(WFSB) - Members of hockey organizations around Connecticut and nationwide are honoring a high school athlete who died after a tragic accident on the ice.

Teddy Balkind was a 10th grader at St. Luke's School in New Canaan. He passed away after falling on the ice and being accidentally injured by another player.

"Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother," the New Canaan Police Department said.

St. Luke's says the whole community is in mourning. In a statement they said, "...we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident."

The hockey community at large is mourning the loss of Teddy Balkind. The #sticksoutforTeddy began trending as more and more people began posting pictures of their hockey sticks outside.

Several New Canaan families started leaving their hockey sticks outside of their doors.

The National Hockey League extended their condolences after hearing of Balkind's passing.

The New York Islanders shared a picture with the #SticksoutforTeddy.

U.S.A. Hockey sent condolences to Balkind's family, friends, and teammates.

CCM Hockey, an equipment company posted a photo with #SticksoutforTeddy.

Baur Hockey, another hockey equipment company, also sent condolences with #SticksoutforTeddy.

The CT Chiefs, a Connecticut league, sent their condolences.