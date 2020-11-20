CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Frustration continues over Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision to shut down all indoor sports, it may have created an unlevel playing field.
Student athletes who play on out-of-state teams can still do so, but Connecticut kids who aren’t can’t play at all.
Friday was a busy day at Champions Skating Center in Cromwell, as parents were dropping their children off for practice.
However, that will come to an end on Monday.
Rink owners and parents are urging the governor to hear their concerns and reconsider.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont puts all local club, team sports on hold until mid-January
“We are following the guidelines, we don’t know of anything that has happened in an ice rink,” said Bob Crawford, owner of Champions Skating Center.
After being shut down since March, Crawford says the rink reopened with safety precautions.
“They’ve been ever increasing since we’ve known them. It used to be you were allowed two people per player, then we changed it to zero,” Crawford said.
Lamont is now tightening restrictions because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
However, Connecticut parents said it is unfair because athletes who play on out-of-state teams can still travel and play and feel athletes who don’t are penalized.
“Very unfair and you can’t play on dual rosters and that’s forbidden as well. Here we are here - we’ve had a good two and half three months and now all of a sudden they are going to shut us down for another two months - that’s just not fair,” said Michael Casparino, whose sons play hockey.
This is also recruiting time, and for older kids not being on the ice can hurt their chances of playing at a higher level.
Parents like Casparino said there’s another downside as well.
“It’s so important for children for these days to be both physically fit and mentally fit. And during this recent pandemic its more important than ever for them to be there and have that association with their friends,” he said.
Rink owners across the state are now trying to form a group in hopes of meeting with the governor and his staff. They want safety enforced, but they also feel there’s a way to play.
