HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory is in effect until later Wednesday afternoon for parts of the state.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the advisory was issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Windham and Tolland counties until 4 p.m.
The wind is the result of an overnight storm that intensified once it reached the coast of Maine.
"While there will be an ongoing chance for some light snow in extreme northwestern Connecticut [Wednesday], the rest of the state will see a mix of sun and clouds," Dixon said. "The big headline for the entire state is the wind, as it could gust to/over 40 mph. Also, it eventually sends colder air into the state."
Still, high temperatures for the day should range between 40 and 45 degrees.
"Thursday and Friday will be dry, but temperatures get progressively colder," Dixon said. "Highs [Thursday] will be in the 30s [with a] wind chill [in the] teens/20s. Then Friday, highs will be in the 20s. [The] wind chill will be in the single digits."
Wind with possible 40 mph gusts continues on Thursday and Friday.
Highs on Thursday should be in the 30s.
Lows for Thursday into Friday will be in the teens with a wind chill potentially in the single digits or near zero.
"As the wind diminishes Friday night, temps drop into the single digits Saturday morning," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.