HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Cities and towns across the state are still cleaning up from Tuesday’s storm, but many are also struggling to pay for it.
Money to help with snow removal is being delayed because Governor Ned Lamont is holding up state bonding.
Lawmakers are having a special session on Wednesday to discuss a hospital tax and restaurant wages, but cities and towns are looking for snow removal money.
They are now turning to other sources to get the work done.
All of Connecticut’s cities and towns are dealing with storms, but snow removal money has not arrived.
“We understand the governor is holding the bond bill hostage with the tolls vote and we understand that from his perspective. We don’t agree with it because think towns and cities are being punished,” said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican Minority Leader.
Cities and towns were supposed to get $30 million in July for roads, but that never came. Another $30 million is expected in January, but that is still in question.
However, Lamont has held up that bonding money until the legislature passes his ten-year transportation plan, which includes truck tolls.
Cities rely on that money to plow roads during the winter. Waterbury’s snow removal budget is over $1 million.
“Let’s get going. Let’s not stop transportation and stop towns from some political power play they are trying to make and move forward,” said Senator Len Fasano, Republican Minority Leader.
“We are going to have a bond bill passed by the legislature in January or very soon thereafter we are going to have a bond commission to allocate the rest of the money. They can count on it. They know it’s going to be done and shouldn’t slow up work they need done,” Lamont said.
While Lamont is counting another special session in January, not everyone convinced this will happen especially if there isn’t an agreement on transportation, which means cities and towns will be on the hook for even longer.
(1) comment
In essence, "approve my new 'tax plan' or you don't get the money collected under other taxes to allow for the safe transit and locomotion of our tax paying citizens" I almost wonder if this will be considered as a legal grounds to file a suit against the Governor's office for legally obstructing and endangering the general community and commerce and thus impacting the state's ability to generate revenue, individuals ability to earn a living income etc...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.