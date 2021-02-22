ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – Following a significant fire at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, the camp has raised the anticipated funds needed to rebuild after the fire.
Camp CEO Jimmy Canton announced on Monday that a $1 million match initiated by the Travelers Companies has been achieved.
RELATED: Travelers to match $1 million in donations for Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
Several buildings at the camp were destroyed by a fire on February 12.
Since 1988, the Hole in the Wall Gang camp has been helping hundreds of thousands of children with serious illnesses.
The camp was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman, and even after his death, it helped 20,000 children and families annually.
“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of kindness and generosity from the thousands of people in our Camp family and beyond who brought us to this milestone,” said Canton. “To every person who donated, every camper family that raised money on social media and everyone who reached out with their prayers and well wishes, know that we are honored by your friendship. We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to Travelers and the Travelers Championship for their extraordinary $1 million match, and to Newman’s Own Foundation for their exceptional $1 million commitment to ensure we build the future-minded buildings our children will need. It is because of this incredible support that we can now focus our efforts on rebuilding.”
More than 3,300 donations and commitments were received since Feb. 12, totaling in just over $1 million.
On Feb. 17, Newman’s Own Foundation also announced an additional $1 million commitment.
RELATED: Newman’s Own Foundation commits $1 million to rebuilding of Ashford camp
“I couldn’t be more thrilled by the far-reaching support shown to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp,” said Miriam E. Nelson, President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “It says so much about the community that Hole in the Wall and Paul built. We are proud to be a part of the Camp family, and we know that Hole in the Wall will rise stronger to continue to serve more children with serious illnesses and their families.”
The camp also said that it plants to resume on-site and residential programming this spring, and host eight, four-day family camps this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.