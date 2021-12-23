WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - With Christmas just a day or so away, families are traveling to see their loved ones.
Airline passenger travel is expected to be near pre-pandemic levels.
The busiest travel times are between 4 to 7 in the morning.
Lauren Angat is all packed and ready to fly to Florida for Christmas.
“Gonna go see family. It’s been about a year since I’ve seen my parents because of COVID so we are going to go for the holidays to get a little warmth and sunshine,” she said.
This year, she’s bringing her boyfriend, Tom Franco, with her.
Franco said, “I was born and raised in CT and the running joke I’ve been saying is this will be my first Christmas above 70 degrees, so we will see how it goes.”
Bradley International Airport says passenger volume is expected to double compared to last holiday season, it’s yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.
But nationwide, the TSA says they screened more than 2 million people today. That’s more than they screened in 2019.
They also plan to screen 20 million people between today and January 3rd.
Sean Clarke from Fairfield said, “we decided to leave early so we are not rushing so we have 2.5 hours and sit down and have some lunch. As long as you leave early everything is ok. Very manageable.”
Clarke is also heading to Florida for Christmas.
He says he now vacations with his family for the holidays, “now that my kids are older yes. It’s so nice to be in a warm climate then to be in CT over the holidays.”
Near baggage claim, the airport is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and booster shots during certain times.
