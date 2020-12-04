BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) - An 80-year holiday tradition in Connecticut's own Christmas Town isn't happening this year, largely thanks to the coronavirus.
The United States Post Office in the Litchfield County town of Bethlehem said it can't allow people to use its holiday cachet stamps this year.
During the month of December, the post office on East Street is usually one of the busiest postal facilities in the state.
People used the free cachet stamps to decorate their Christmas card envelopes, then have them postmarked and canceled from Bethlehem, CT.
The post office said the cards were then processed and delivered to friends and relatives throughout not just the country, but the world.
This year, COVID put a stop to it.
Not only that, a USPS representative told Channel 3 that one of the post office's machine broke down, which impeded its ability to even postmark the cards.
The USPS said all the cards it could not cancel would still go out on time, just without the Bethlehem postmark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.