MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Anyone driving around Milford lately may have noticed that the city really has the holiday spirit.
Residents have literally taken to the streets to decorate.
Holiday decorations are now adorning local street signs, in an effort to bring some holiday cheer.
For example, from Underhill Road to Greenfield Road, street sign decorations have become a growing trend, as lights and wreaths are seen on stop signs and street signs across the city.
“I think it’s a great idea. I think it shows the spirit of the holiday,” said James Hessberger, of Milford.
At the corner of each decorated sign, you’ll find a unique design.
Daniel Dion decorated one on Breakneck Lane.
“It was left over stuff and the garlands and I think everyone’s happy,” Dion said.
The holiday spirit has spread throughout Milford, and it even as its own hashtag: #MilfordChallenge.
“We want to decorate more. We want to go out, it brings such joy. We just walked by a man, two minutes ago who said ‘hey, thank you for doing this,’ it’s just great, it brings joy to people,” said Wendy O’Brien, of Milford.
However, not everyone is sharing the spirit. The police department is stepping in to remind folks that decking the street signs is technically illegal.
In a statement, police said they understand the good intentions behind it, and say “We will only act if the street sign is covered whereas this could adversely affect EMS response.”
Residents now understand the rules and say they’ll keep decorating, but they’ll stick to the poles, not the signs.
So police say they’ll be patrolling and ask people to reign it in if needed, but this challenge is spreading.
People from other towns are doing it, and the folks in Milford hope it becomes an annual tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.