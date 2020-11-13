HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With coronavirus on the minds of families this year, what will happen to some of the beloved events in Hartford?
Crews at Goodwin Park in Hartford are setting up for Holiday Light Fantasia.
“We looked at this event as an opportunity for families to be together,” said Denise Hornbecker, Channel 3 Kids Camp.
With an ongoing pandemic, organizers didn’t have to do too much for their guests because they enjoy the display in the comfort of their own vehicles.
“We are doing a ticketless process for families, if they want to go online. A program book will be virtual, so you can scan a code and open up the program and we will not have a Santa, so it will be an opportunity to keep your family circle in your car,” Hornbecker said.
They will still have volunteers to run the event, but there will be less of them and everyone will be spaced out.
This is the biggest fundraiser for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Hours will be limited, running Thursday through Sunday starting Thanksgiving Day to January 3.
What will be different this year is Winterfest. The ice-skating rink at Bushnell Park in Hartford isn’t set up and right now, the free event is uncertain.
The good news is donations for Winterfest continue to grow with almost 185,000 already raised for the 2020-21 season.
To ring in the new year, First Night Hartford won’t be in person, but instead is going virtual. It will be turned into a 10-hour TV broadcast, livestreams on Facebook and Youtube, and Zoom workshops.
“It’s a big event with tons of things going normally, so we had to find a way to do as many things as we could and still make it happen,” said Jeffrey Devereux, First Night Hartford.
First Night is still finalizing the details, but no doubt about it, things will be much different this year.
“It’s been a weird year for everything. I think it’s fair to say,” Devereux said.
