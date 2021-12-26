(WFSB) - A lot of holiday events are coming to an end but there are still a ton of unique and fun events happening across the state this week, like the American Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards.
From lanterns and lights, to skiing and snowboarding, we have a full lineup of places you can take your kids on winter break.
The American Lantern Festival features 1,000 handmade lanterns.
Characters, sea creatures and flower lantern lights line the half mile walkway.
Meanwhile in Southington, lights are also lining the slopes.
Brian McCloskey with Mount Southington said, “We’re just looking forward to a great season, so this week is a good week to kick it off.”
Mount Southington is opened for the season. and this week the mountain will be running on holiday hours – 8:30am to 10pm.
“We have children’s programs kicking off tomorrow, group lessons starting tomorrow so it’s going to be a busy week for us,” said McCloskey.
Lots of parents took their kids to hit the slopes tonight.
Kim Santino said, “gets him off the videogames. I love for him to be outside breathing fresh air, so we’ll take him as much as he wants to come this week.”
Michael Kryzanski said, “She was really looking forward to skiing she loves to ski, so I’m happy the slopes are open.”
If you’re still in the holiday spirit and looking to enjoy something festive, Lake Compounce extended their holiday lights this year, and starting tomorrow they’re celebrating peppermint week.
Lynsey Winters with Lake Compounce said, “We have peppermint bark and peppermint mocha and some fun treats available in our sweet shop.”
The park is also holding a New Year’s Eve celebration this year, with games and contests and a kid friendly DJ.
“We’ll also have Juicebox toast for the kids, so we’ll countdown to 8pm and once we finish that up you can stay and watch the fireworks and celebrate the New Year’s here,” said Winters.
The Lake Compounce Kids New Year’s Eve Bash will take place on Friday from 3-9pm with a firework show at 8:30 p.m..
