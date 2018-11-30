The holiday season is upon us! Check out this list of things to do in Connecticut during the month of December.
All month:
Meriden- Festival of Silver Lights 2018
Nov 20, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019
Hubbard Park, 1000 West Main Street
Dec 1st:
North Haven- Clintonville Elementary School Holiday Bazaar
9am-3pm
456 Clintonville Rd
Local vendors and crafters showing off their items for your holiday shopping needs!
Dec 2:
Terryville- Baldwin Park Tree Lighting
5 p.m.
West Hartford- "Fire on Ice" -- Community Chanukah Celebration at Blue Back Square
Sunday, December 2nd, 2018
4:00pm
Blue Back Square
South Windsor- Wapping Community Church's Advent Fair
Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.,
1790 Ellington Road South Windsor.
For more information, call 860-644-0833.
Dec 5:
Old Saybrook- 9th Annual 'Heroes Tree' Lighting to Honor CT Veterans
5 p.m
Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center at 300 Main Street
Dec 6
New Haven- Albertus Magnus College Holds Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
4:30-6pm
Plainville- Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Map Stroll
It's that time of year again! We hope you'll join us for this year's Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll on Thursday, December 6th and Friday, December 7th.
Dec 7:
New Haven- WPLR Toy Drive
The Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus Toy Drive is Friday, December 7 at Jordans Furniture at Long Wharf New Haven. Join the entire Chaz and AJ Morning Show as they broadcast live 5:30 to 10am. Bring one unwrapped toy valued at $25 for entry.
Hartford- Governor Dannel P. Malloy and First Lady Cathy Malloy are inviting Connecticut residents to attend the annual holiday open house at the Governor's Residence in Hartford. Located at 990 Prospect Avenue, the house will be decorated for the season and open to the public for tours.
The dates and hours of the open house are:
Friday, December 7, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Torrington- Carl Bozenski's Christmas Village is open from December 9, 2018 through Christmas Eve. Hours are 1-8:30 p.m. daily, with shorter hours from 9 a.m. until noon on Christmas Eve.
For questions regarding Christmas Village, please contact the Torrington Parks and Recreation Department at (860) 489-2274.
