HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford has closed Holiday Light Fantasia on Dec. 24 due to the weather conditions.
Holiday Light Fantasia said in a statement: “If you are currently in the event, we ask for your patience as Hartford PD works to safely provide an exit for our guests. We apologize for any disruption this has caused in your holiday celebrations. Please email us at info@channel3kidscamp.org with any questions or concerns and we will work to answer you as soon as possible.”
