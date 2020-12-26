HARTFORD (WFSB) - Holiday Light Fantasia had to close for Christmas Day because damage left behind during the storm.
The storm left the light display heavily damage and in some places under water.
In many cases, electrical displays that were not damage were not safe to turn on due to standing water.
However, thanks to many volunteers and staff the display is ready to go and will reopen for Saturday night.
The event, which is the major fundraiser for the Channel 3 Kids Camp, has been bringing in anywhere from 800 to 1200 vehicles a night.
Anyone who had purchased tickets for Christmas Day can used their ticket for any night between now and the end of the event on January 3rd.
For more details on Holiday Light Fantasia you can visit their website here.
