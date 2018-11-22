HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thanksgiving dinners may be wrapping up on this frigid night, but there’s no need to stay inside, there’s one event that is sure to jump start the holidays and get you in the right mood.
Goodwin Park in Hartford is lit up for the Holiday Light Fantasia.
This is the 8th year for Holiday Light Fantasia.
The money raised goes straight to the Channel 3 Kids Camp and it’s the biggest driver of the year for the camp.
The cost to see the lights is $15 per car.
“You’re helping not only local children, but kids all over Connecticut. We serve every area in the state, we serve over 3,000 kids throughout the year, not only in the summer programs, but year round programs and all funds go directly to camp,” said Jana Tierney, Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Listen to Christmas music while you drive through the twinkling lights.
The organizers are upgrading to all new LED lights.
Holiday Light Fantasia is open until 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
For hours and other information, click here.
