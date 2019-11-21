HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A great winter activity for the family is Holiday Light Fantasia in Goodwin Park in Hartford.
The two-mile show transforms the park into a drive-through holiday wonderland.
The annual lights show is right around the corner, and right now, volunteers are working overtime to get ready for the big day.
It takes more than one million lights to make Holiday Light Fantasia in reality.
The holiday light extravaganza features larger than life scenes and more than 200 individual displays.
Last year, more than 100,000 visitors attended.
Proceeds from Holiday Light Fantasia benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Holiday Light Fantasia runs from Thanksgiving through January 1.
For more information on the Holiday Light Fantasia, click here.
