HARTFORD (WFSB) - Holiday Light Fantasia will close Sunday due to inclement weather.
Officials said Sunday the venue will add an additional night next week and be open Friday Jan. 8 from 5-10 p.m.
Holiday Light Fantasia is located in Goodwin Park in Harford and proceeds from the holiday display benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp.
