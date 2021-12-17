PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An annual holiday lights display is back up and running.
Located on North Washington Street in Plainville, April and Mark's Cartoon Christmas Display offers a unique blend of different cartoon characters decked out for the holiday season.
The best part is that you can walk through the display so you can get an up close look at your cartoon favorites.
This is the third year in a row the display at 174 North Washington Street has been set up.
Last year, the residence saw more than 3,400 people walk through and are hoping to break that mark this year.
