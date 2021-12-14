Ch. 3 is checking out a spectacular lights display, that's benefiting a great cause, in Orange.

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A resident in Orange is spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear and, especially, see.

One Orange resident is decking out their home for a good cause.

Chris over on Lincoln Road has set up a synchronized holiday lights display, featuring fifteen different holiday songs.

In total, Chris has incorporated 15,000 lights.

All donations from the holiday light display will go directly to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

You can visit Chris's lights display at 360 Lincoln Road in Orange.

Additional information on Chris's display and cause can be found here.

