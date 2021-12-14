ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A resident in Orange is spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear and, especially, see.
Chris over on Lincoln Road has set up a synchronized holiday lights display, featuring fifteen different holiday songs.
In total, Chris has incorporated 15,000 lights.
All donations from the holiday light display will go directly to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
You can visit Chris's lights display at 360 Lincoln Road in Orange.
Additional information on Chris's display and cause can be found here.
