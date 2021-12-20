GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A unique holiday lights display is up and running along the shoreline.
Pat and Emily Camputaro have been decorating their Kenwood Estates home and opening it up at Christmas and Halloween.
It takes weeks to set up, especially after taking down the massive Halloween display.
The display is tied to a radio frequency so you can tune in and drive through.
There's the tunnel of lights closer to the house, as well as animated ground displays, various Christmas tree themes, and animated trees.
It's an all out effort every year so this family can give back to the community, using their Christmas display to generate funds to benefit the St. Mary's Food Pantry in Jewett City.
Pat and Emily's light's are so unique and festive, it placed first in the ECPAA’s 2020 Holiday Home Decorating Contest.
The Camputaros aren't the only ones with light displays if you venture out to Kenwood Estates. There are other neighbors lighting up their homes, including Pat's brother.
