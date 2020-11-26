HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus pandemic has canceled so many things, but one local holiday tradition is about to kickoff.
Holiday Light Fantasia is set to open in less than an hour.
The lines have already started forming, people coming out to see this annual display and they haven’t had to make too many changes, because of people can enjoy these displays from their own vehicles.
The pandemic has even had some impacts on Holiday Lights Fantasia.
The biggest change is the move toward virtually ticketing.
You can buy tickets online and the program book will also be virtual.
There also won’t be a Santa this year, but there are still plenty of light displays for everyone to enjoy.
"Well, my daughter loves it. We all love it, because of the lights. It's pretty. It gets us all into the mood for the holiday," Wethersfield resident Michael Petrolito tells us.
"You know you put everybody, your family in your car and for fifteen dollars, you're supporting the Channel 3 Kids Camp," Denise Hornbecker, Chief Executive Officer for the Channel 3 Kids Camp, stated.
Holiday Light Fantasia will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January third.
Organizers hope to surpass last year’s 100,000 visitors.
