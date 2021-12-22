GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local officer is not only out protecting the public, but also spreading some holiday cheer.
Officer Ken Keeney's holiday display over on Chalker Hill features a wide variety of lights and characters.
Already, Officer Keeney has welcomed Buddy the Elf, Santa, and Olaf to his Winter wonderland, dubbed the Keeney Holiday Thrill on Chalker Hill.
Thrilling it is. Keeney has it set up so that folks can see many other favorite holiday character inflatables, including Frosty the Snowman.
Additional information on Keeney's holiday lights display can be found here.
