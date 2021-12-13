PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - One man is lighting up his neighborhood with holiday cheer in honor of his mother and to help those who need it.
Joshua Brunelle's holiday lights display is well known in Plainville.
In addition to attracting attention, it also attracts donations.
Brunelle said his charity light show raises money and collects non-perishable items for the town's food pantry.
He also said the display is in memory of his mother.
"This display is in memory of my mother who passed away," Brunnelle said on social media. "If possible please, bring a non-perishable item, which will be collected and given to the Plainville Food Pantry."
He said there is a donation box located at the end of the driveway for donations.
"We also have a mailbox and we will be collecting letters for Santa," Brunelle said.
The display can be found at 15 Hillscrest Rd. in Plainville.
Here is the lighting schedule:
- Sunday - Thursday 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
