STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A lights display in Tolland County is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Lights on Magawan Drive in Stafford runs from December 4 to New Year's Eve.
The eighteen minute show starts at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. every night.
You can also listen to the display from the comfort of your own vehicle by tuning in to 100.7.
All proceeds will go directly to the Safe Net food pantry.
Last Winter, Lights on Magawan Drive raised 1,100 pounds of food.
Cash donations are also being accepted.
More information on Lights on Magawan Drive can be found here.
