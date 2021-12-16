WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A very festive light display in Windsor is spreading holiday cheer while also helping out a great cause.
Much like the prior year, A December to Remember is donating all of its proceeds to the Windsor Food Bank.
Their hope is to shatter their total from last year.
The display is located at 25 Tiffany Drive and runs every day from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
However, the lights will not be turned on when severe weather moves in. You can call A December to Remember to see if it's up and running on the day you plan on going.
Additional details on the holiday lights display, including contact information, can be found here.
