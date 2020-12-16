OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – The U.S. Postal Service’s mission statement will certain be tested with Winter Storm Bailey, sprinkled in with COVID and the holiday rush.
The storm won’t only affect the postal service, but Amazon, FedEx, and UPS as well. All face the same challenges.
Postal workers have been working at a December holiday rush pace since St. Patrick’s Day and snow just makes it tougher.
Packages seem to magically appear on door steps this time of year, whether it’s the postal service delivering priority mail or Amazon Prime on the move to your home.
Amazon and its delivery team say even with a pandemic and Winter Storm Bailey, they have this covered.
“This is a holiday season unlike any others. It’s certainly unprecedented but we’ve been preparing for this all year round,” said Emily Hawkins, Amazon spokesperson.
Not far from Amazon’s giant fulfillment center in North Haven is their distribution center. That’s where Graysis Carrion and her sister Leyshka Cuburella work. Carrion trains drivers and Cuburella is a shift assistant.
They say driver safety is the No. 1 rule, especially with an impending storm. They’re hoping customers clear a path.
“Making sure their houses there isn’t ice outside because we don’t want your drivers to deliver a package and slip on it, and also can save your package,” Cuburella said.
Each package gets special attention and tracked while the drivers are trained to be cautious.
“Make sure you stay in the speed limit and always look around,” said Carrion said.
People hoping to get packages to their loved ones in time for Christmas via the U.S. Postal Service had to plan ahead.
“I did plan ahead. My kids are out of state, they can’t home [home], so there were big boxes going in every direction,” said Cathy Malin.
U.S. Postal Service suggests this year customers have patience, restrain their dogs when they plan on having packages arrive at the house, and have the correct postage.
“This is a post-Christmas, birthday, so I’m sending it now and they have to have the self-discipline not to open it until after Christmas,” said Dani McGrath.
If you want to make sure your package got to its destination, track it.
