(WFSB) - The deadlines for guaranteed holiday shipping deliveries are fast approaching.
The United States Postal Service released the following dates for the remaining services it has available:
- First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Service - Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express - Dec. 22
The deadline for USPS retail ground service was Dec. 14.
The USPS warned customers that local post office locations may close early on Monday, which is Christmas Eve.
Regular mail will not be delivered on Christmas Day.
More information from the USPS can be found here.
UPS noted its remaining shipping deadlines as well:
- UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 20 (for delivery by Dec. 24)
- UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 21 (for delivery by Dec. 24)
- UPS On-Call Pickup for UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22 (for delivery by Dec. 24)
UPS said peak surcharges may apply to shipments during designated peak shipping periods
For more information, head here.
FexEx's holiday deadlines are as follows:
- FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 17
- FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 19
- FedEx 2 day morning and regular 2 day - Dec. 20
- FedEx standard overnight, priority overnight, first overnight - Dec. 21
- FedEx home delivery - Dec. 22
- FedEx SameDay delivery - Dec. 25 ($50 fee per item applies)
More information can be read here.
For those still browsing Amazon.com, there's also time:
- Free shipping - Dec. 18
- Two-day shipping - Dec. 22
- One-day shipping, free for eligible Prime members - Dec. 23
- Same-day delivery, free for eligible Prime members, by 9:30 a.m. - Dec. 24
Amazon's holiday deadline calendar can be found here.
