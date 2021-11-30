(WFSB) – This year, shoppers could find it harder to track down specific presents for the holiday season.
Due to constant supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, locals are struggling to find the perfect gift. However, some shoppers are getting creative.
Experts say this is year is all about compromise and shopping local.
David Cadden of Quinnipiac University say because of major issues throughout the supply chain, some of the gifts you have your heart set on this holiday season may not be so easy to track down this year.
“One of the operating phrases is ‘if it has a chip in it, expect a delay,” says Cadden.
A common resource for shoppers who are on a mission is the app Hot Stock or the website StockInFormer.com. Both give you an idea of what is in stock before you head out the door.
“Some sites that give you some sense of where inventory is and therefore you would know if they have the item or not,” says Cadden.
He adds that it is important to be flexible while shopping this holiday season.
“Shop locally, give them the business, expand the ideas of what would constitute gifts for loved ones in order to be able to have something,” Cadden says.
