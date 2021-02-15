EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Many people who went to go get their vaccines on Monday had to wait a long time.
People at the drive-thru clinic at Rentschler Field in East Hartford had to wait hours. Normally, the wait is only a matter of minutes.
The Community Health Center, which runs the site, says the waits were because of the holiday, but it shows the need to get more qualified vaccinators.
“It’s a holiday, so I guess they, the appointments, someone overbooked,” said Paul Kubiak.
People found themselves waiting longer than expected for the vaccine, hours long.
Charlie Sullivan guesses he got to Rentschler Field around 1 p.m. and an hour and a half later, he still had a pretty long wait ahead of him.
“Well, we both figured it was going to happen anyways, so you take the sour with the sweet,” Sullivan said.
The Community Health Center runs the drive through clinic at Rentschler field. They said a lot of workers took off President’s Day after working long weeks. At the same time, the holiday meant appointments were completely full.
“Today was, you know, a confluence as you said of a holiday,” said Mark Masselli, President and CEO of Community Health Center.
Some of the people in line say things went faster when they got their first dose. They also chalked the wait up to the holiday.
“It was in an out and it was very, very good and very organized,” Kubiak said.
Still, Masselli says Monday’s lines highlight the need for more staff.
“Across the country, what we’re hearing is that we need more vaccinators,” Masselli said.
Masselli hopes Governor Ned Lamont will allow medical assistants to give the vaccine, saying this could create thousands of new vaccinators, but CHC also has a website seeking volunteers, mainly retired medical professionals looking to help.
“There are also people who have the disposable time to say, you know what, I don’t want to, I want to make sure that when we look back at this time that I was making a difference,” Masselli said.
Channel 3 reached out to Lamont’s office on Monday, but have not heard back. Vaccinators do have to have medical experience and they do need to complete a one-day CDC training.
